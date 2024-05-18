Lindenwold Advisors INC Sells 184 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Lindenwold Advisors INC lessened its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors INC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Second Half Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the third quarter valued at about $290,129,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 29.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,168,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $835,032,000 after purchasing an additional 729,262 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Public Storage by 555.6% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 615,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,104,000 after purchasing an additional 521,322 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Public Storage by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,470,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $633,949,000 after buying an additional 451,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 29.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,141,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,786,000 after acquiring an additional 256,326 shares during the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Public Storage news, Director Kristy Pipes bought 2,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $278.96 per share, for a total transaction of $599,485.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at $599,485.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.00.

Shares of PSA stock traded up $1.65 on Friday, hitting $288.67. 764,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,338. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $233.18 and a 12 month high of $312.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $275.41 and a 200 day moving average of $277.92. The stock has a market cap of $50.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.57.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($1.94). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 45.62% and a return on equity of 36.17%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 108.99%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

