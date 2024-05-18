Lindenwold Advisors INC Sells 27 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Lindenwold Advisors INC decreased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 671 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors INC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 96.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 742 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $595,000. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth $418,000. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of DECK traded up $2.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $888.56. The company had a trading volume of 319,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,171. The firm has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.05. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $424.36 and a 52-week high of $956.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $872.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $782.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DECK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $625.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $930.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $864.00 price objective (down from $983.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Monday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $902.13.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DECK

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $871.11, for a total transaction of $3,048,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,720,647.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $871.11, for a total value of $3,048,885.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,720,647.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.85, for a total value of $5,530,640.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,640,481.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,486 shares of company stock valued at $13,518,416 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.