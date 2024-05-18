Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Trading 5.5% Higher

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) shot up 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.04 and last traded at $12.97. 316,271 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 899,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.29.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LQDA. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.90.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $4.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 million. Liquidia had a negative net margin of 674.42% and a negative return on equity of 177.83%. As a group, research analysts expect that Liquidia Co. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Russell Schundler sold 2,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $30,034.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 486,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,086,273.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Liquidia news, General Counsel Russell Schundler sold 2,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $30,034.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 486,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,086,273.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Kaseta sold 3,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $45,722.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 315,045 shares in the company, valued at $4,593,356.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,999 shares of company stock worth $1,100,444. Corporate insiders own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LQDA. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Liquidia during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Liquidia by 610.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 7,731 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Liquidia during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Liquidia in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Liquidia during the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

