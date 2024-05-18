Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stock Position Lifted by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,302,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,120,920,000 after purchasing an additional 279,162 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,686,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,302,388,000 after acquiring an additional 97,916 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,158,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,291,816,000 after acquiring an additional 121,358 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,388,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $976,751,000 after purchasing an additional 91,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10,526.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,362,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $617,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $466.20. The stock had a trading volume of 677,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,744. The company has a 50-day moving average of $454.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $446.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $393.77 and a fifty-two week high of $479.50. The company has a market cap of $111.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.46.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $17.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.43 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.10%.

In other news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total value of $2,827,726.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total value of $2,827,726.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,874 shares of company stock worth $7,249,946 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on LMT. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $475.00 to $518.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

