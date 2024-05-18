Logan Ridge Finance Co. (LRFC) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 20th

Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Logan Ridge Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Logan Ridge Finance has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Logan Ridge Finance has a payout ratio of 94.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Logan Ridge Finance to earn $1.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.3%.

Logan Ridge Finance Trading Up 0.3 %

LRFC opened at $22.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.30 and a 200 day moving average of $22.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. Logan Ridge Finance has a 52-week low of $18.53 and a 52-week high of $23.63.

About Logan Ridge Finance

Logan Ridge Finance ( NASDAQ:LRFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.42 million during the quarter. Logan Ridge Finance had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 4.04%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Logan Ridge Finance will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Logan Ridge Finance Corporation, formerly known as, Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in senior subordinated debt and unitranche debt, unitranche loan, first-lien and second-lien loans, lower middle market and middle market, equity co-investment in sponsored companies.

