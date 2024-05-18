Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Longeveron Stock Performance

LGVN traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.28. 232,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,555. Longeveron has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.26.

Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by $0.40. Longeveron had a negative return on equity of 300.96% and a negative net margin of 2,129.24%. The company had revenue of $0.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.20) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Longeveron will post -6.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Longeveron

In other news, insider Joshua Hare purchased 106,383 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.35 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 590,727 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,388,208.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rock Soffer purchased 31,915 shares of Longeveron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.35 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 208,534 shares in the company, valued at $490,054.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 148,936 shares of company stock worth $350,000 over the last 90 days. 24.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Longeveron stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,836,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,497,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 7.31% of Longeveron as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 10.01% of the company’s stock.

Longeveron Company Profile

Longeveron Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cellular therapies for aging-related and life-threatening conditions in the United States and Japan. The company's lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B, an allogeneic mesenchymal stem cell formulation sourced from the bone marrow of young, healthy adult donors.

