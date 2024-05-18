Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock.
Longeveron Stock Performance
LGVN traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.28. 232,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,555. Longeveron has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.26.
Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by $0.40. Longeveron had a negative return on equity of 300.96% and a negative net margin of 2,129.24%. The company had revenue of $0.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.20) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Longeveron will post -6.77 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of Longeveron
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Longeveron stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,836,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,497,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 7.31% of Longeveron as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 10.01% of the company’s stock.
Longeveron Company Profile
Longeveron Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cellular therapies for aging-related and life-threatening conditions in the United States and Japan. The company's lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B, an allogeneic mesenchymal stem cell formulation sourced from the bone marrow of young, healthy adult donors.
