LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $276.20.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $269.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised LPL Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $254.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LPLA

LPL Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

Shares of LPL Financial stock opened at $267.77 on Friday. LPL Financial has a 1 year low of $190.13 and a 1 year high of $276.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $265.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at LPL Financial

In related news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 1,381 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.94, for a total transaction of $354,834.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,419.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other LPL Financial news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 1,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.94, for a total transaction of $354,834.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,419.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.35, for a total transaction of $2,563,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,044 shares in the company, valued at $35,131,229.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,151 shares of company stock worth $15,911,088 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPLA. Norges Bank bought a new position in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,497,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 286.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 828,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,553,000 after buying an additional 613,792 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in LPL Financial by 1,732.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 568,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,055,000 after acquiring an additional 537,272 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in LPL Financial by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 774,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,245,000 after acquiring an additional 364,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in LPL Financial by 358.2% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 456,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,604,000 after acquiring an additional 357,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.