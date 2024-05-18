Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.95.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MGNI shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Magnite from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Magnite in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research report on Thursday.

Get Magnite alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on MGNI

Magnite Stock Performance

MGNI stock opened at $11.75 on Friday. Magnite has a 52 week low of $6.28 and a 52 week high of $15.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $165.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.24 million. Magnite had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 12.24%. On average, analysts predict that Magnite will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Magnite news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 75,000 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total value of $840,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,234,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,840,561.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magnite

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite in the third quarter valued at $17,759,000. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Magnite by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,160,000 after buying an additional 1,785,978 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Magnite during the fourth quarter worth about $8,164,000. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,656,000. Finally, Roumell Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Magnite in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,091,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Magnite Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.