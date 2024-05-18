Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) traded up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $49.50 and last traded at $49.37. 84,604 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 357,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Main Street Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on MAIN

Main Street Capital Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.81. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $131.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.00 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 89.11% and a return on equity of 14.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Main Street Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 52.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Main Street Capital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paradiem LLC increased its position in Main Street Capital by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 183,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,932,000 after acquiring an additional 63,928 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Main Street Capital by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 87,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 36,498 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Main Street Capital by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 805,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,709,000 after acquiring an additional 88,802 shares during the period. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Main Street Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $738,000. 20.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.