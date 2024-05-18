Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Down 2.7%

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.58 and last traded at $19.65. 13,236,233 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 68,564,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.20.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MARA. B. Riley cut their target price on Marathon Digital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Marathon Digital from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Marathon Digital from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.69.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 5.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 23.07 and a current ratio of 23.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.86.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 106.46%. The business had revenue of $156.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.15 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MARA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Marathon Digital by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 618,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,258,000 after acquiring an additional 27,350 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Marathon Digital by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,088 shares during the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP increased its holdings in Marathon Digital by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 31,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 8,229 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital in the 3rd quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Marathon Digital by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

