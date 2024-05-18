Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Position Cut by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,637,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 213,781 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.28% of Marathon Oil worth $39,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,440,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 127.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,527,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $61,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,639 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,692,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $125,527,000 after purchasing an additional 150,440 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth $3,209,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 449,551 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,861,000 after acquiring an additional 76,210 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 51,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $1,417,822.51. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 114,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,168,104.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marathon Oil news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 36,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $997,999.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 140,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,893,921.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 51,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $1,417,822.51. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 114,828 shares in the company, valued at $3,168,104.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 281,332 shares of company stock valued at $7,644,903 over the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $26.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 2.22. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $21.81 and a 52 week high of $30.06.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 21.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 18.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on MRO shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Argus upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $26.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.14.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Stories

