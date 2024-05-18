Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Receives $32.61 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.14.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Marathon Oil from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

Shares of MRO stock opened at $26.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.45 and its 200 day moving average is $25.32. Marathon Oil has a 1-year low of $21.81 and a 1-year high of $30.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 2.22.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Research analysts predict that Marathon Oil will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

In other news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 80,647 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $2,172,630.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,065,130.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 39,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $1,074,766.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,757,459.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 80,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $2,172,630.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 596,330 shares in the company, valued at $16,065,130.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 281,332 shares of company stock worth $7,644,903. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRO. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,440,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 127.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,527,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $61,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,639 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 3.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,692,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $125,527,000 after purchasing an additional 150,440 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $3,209,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 449,551 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,861,000 after purchasing an additional 76,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

