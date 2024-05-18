Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Acquired by First National Advisers LLC

First National Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its stake in Markel Group by 150.0% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 20 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Markel Group by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 3,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 66 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Markel Group by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 80 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,600.00 target price on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Markel Group from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,520.00.

MKL stock traded up $10.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,663.21. The company had a trading volume of 23,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,892. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,514.91 and a 200 day moving average of $1,455.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Markel Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,295.65 and a fifty-two week high of $1,670.24.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

