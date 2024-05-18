Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) traded up 3.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $72.87 and last traded at $72.74. 3,007,338 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 13,232,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRVL. Summit Insights raised Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.28.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRVL

Marvell Technology Trading Down 1.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $62.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.59, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -22.22%.

Marvell Technology declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 7th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total value of $342,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,209,131.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total transaction of $342,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,209,131.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Casper sold 2,500 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $161,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,266 shares in the company, valued at $1,376,973.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,500 shares of company stock worth $7,522,055 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 1,328.1% in the 3rd quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.