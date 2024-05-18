Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 131,537 Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its stake in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 858,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 131,537 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.81% of Cohu worth $30,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COHU. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cohu by 7.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,105,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,407,000 after buying an additional 295,456 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cohu by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,064,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,438,000 after acquiring an additional 60,964 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cohu by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,977,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,367,000 after purchasing an additional 100,388 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cohu by 22.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 974,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,565,000 after purchasing an additional 181,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cohu by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 751,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,579,000 after purchasing an additional 285,537 shares in the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cohu alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on COHU shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Cohu from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Cohu from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Cohu from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Cohu from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Cohu from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cohu has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

Cohu Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of COHU opened at $29.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cohu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.57 and a twelve month high of $43.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -591.00 and a beta of 1.54.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Cohu had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 3.91%. The business had revenue of $137.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cohu, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Cohu

In other news, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $88,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,513,938.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cohu news, Director William Bendush sold 2,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.83, for a total transaction of $77,289.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,627.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $88,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,513,938.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,091 shares of company stock valued at $238,755. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Cohu Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.