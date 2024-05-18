Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,952 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 8,615 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 2.2% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $80,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $833,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,200,000 after buying an additional 11,624 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 143.3% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,277,000 after buying an additional 7,288 shares during the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $519,000. Finally, Grafton Street Partners Fund LP bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,306,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $531.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Mastercard from $549.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Mastercard from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $545.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.78.

Mastercard stock traded up $1.40 on Friday, reaching $460.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,985,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,647,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $427.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $466.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $442.84. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $357.85 and a twelve month high of $490.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total transaction of $97,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,543,308 shares in the company, valued at $47,527,976,823. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total value of $7,632,649.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,255 shares in the company, valued at $5,832,644.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total value of $97,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,543,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,527,976,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,448,688 shares of company stock valued at $658,248,007. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

