Matisse Capital Acquires 709,747 Shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA)

Matisse Capital lifted its stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA – Free Report) by 374.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 899,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 709,747 shares during the quarter. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund comprises approximately 1.3% of Matisse Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Matisse Capital owned about 12.58% of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund worth $2,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CUBA. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 763.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 885,428 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after buying an additional 782,833 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 269.8% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 106,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 77,981 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 15.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CUBA remained flat at $2.47 during trading on Friday. 71,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,709. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.59. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $4.14.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Profile

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.

