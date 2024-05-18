Matisse Capital Has $2.08 Million Position in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT)

Matisse Capital grew its position in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Free Report) by 74.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 261,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,012 shares during the period. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust comprises approximately 1.1% of Matisse Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Matisse Capital’s holdings in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust were worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its position in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 367,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 108,778 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $429,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,235,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,182,000 after buying an additional 43,681 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC lifted its position in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 286,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after buying an additional 40,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $174,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Arthur B. Laffer acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of 6.12 per share, for a total transaction of 122,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 417,849.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE NXDT traded up 0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching 5.92. The company had a trading volume of 117,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,028. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a 52 week low of 5.71 and a 52 week high of 13.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is 6.17 and its 200-day moving average price is 7.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Profile

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT) is an externally advised diversified real estate investment trust (REIT), with its shares of common stock and 5.50% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols NXDT and NXDT-PA, respectively. As a diversified REIT, NXDT's primary investment objective is to provide both current income and capital appreciation.

