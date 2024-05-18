Matisse Capital Increases Holdings in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG)

Matisse Capital boosted its position in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,021 shares during the period. Matisse Capital’s holdings in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BWG. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the third quarter worth $160,000. SFI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $300,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 7,546 shares during the period. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $960,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 151,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 64,818 shares during the period.

NYSE:BWG traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.51. The company had a trading volume of 56,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,238. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.86 and a 1-year high of $8.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.20.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.

