Matisse Capital Increases Stake in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Matisse Capital increased its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Shockwave Medical makes up approximately 2.4% of Matisse Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Matisse Capital’s holdings in Shockwave Medical were worth $4,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robbins Farley grew its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Shockwave Medical by 0.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 3.9% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on SWAV shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $290.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Shockwave Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $335.00 price objective (up from $285.00) on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.11.

Shockwave Medical Stock Down 0.2 %

SWAV stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $330.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,025,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,126. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.00 and a 52 week high of $331.58. The company has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.13, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 13.81 and a quick ratio of 12.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.43.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.45. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 24.79%. The business had revenue of $218.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.69 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Shockwave Medical

In related news, VP Trinh Phung sold 599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.24, for a total value of $155,284.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,044,476.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Shockwave Medical news, Director Laura Francis sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Trinh Phung sold 599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.24, for a total transaction of $155,284.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,044,476.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,120 shares of company stock worth $18,753,421 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Shockwave Medical

Shockwave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters used in IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter used for IVL System in large diameter vessels.

Featured Articles

