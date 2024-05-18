Matisse Capital Sells 290,148 Shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO)

Matisse Capital lessened its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) by 46.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290,148 shares during the period. FS Credit Opportunities accounts for 1.0% of Matisse Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Matisse Capital’s holdings in FS Credit Opportunities were worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in FS Credit Opportunities in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Vista Finance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Cooper Haims Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 36.37% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Keith Bethel purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.80 per share, for a total transaction of $37,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other FS Credit Opportunities news, Director Barbara J. Fouss bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.87 per share, for a total transaction of $64,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,130 shares in the company, valued at $124,033.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Bethel bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.80 per share, for a total transaction of $37,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

FS Credit Opportunities Stock Performance

FS Credit Opportunities Announces Dividend

NYSE FSCO traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 604,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,820. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $6.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.79.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd.

About FS Credit Opportunities

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

