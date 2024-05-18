Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Down 1.3%

Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) fell 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $399.22 and last traded at $400.55. 29,423 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 244,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $405.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MEDP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Medpace in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $395.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $282.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Medpace from $446.00 to $454.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Medpace from $453.00 to $464.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.00.

Get Medpace alerts:

View Our Latest Report on MEDP

Medpace Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $396.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $341.02. The company has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 40.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.40.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $511.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.39 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 59.74% and a net margin of 15.92%. Medpace’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Medpace

In other Medpace news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 13,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.39, for a total transaction of $5,404,823.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,525,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,175,298.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Medpace news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 13,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.39, for a total transaction of $5,404,823.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,525,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,175,298.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.98, for a total value of $41,298,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,833,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,995,940,186.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 159,224 shares of company stock valued at $65,030,941. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medpace

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Medpace by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Medpace by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Medpace by 355.2% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC boosted its position in Medpace by 207.8% during the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 48,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,884,000 after purchasing an additional 25,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.