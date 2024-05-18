Meridian Wealth Management LLC Acquires 7,030 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,030 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in NIO in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,486,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the 3rd quarter valued at $443,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of NIO by 15.4% during the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 14,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new position in NIO during the third quarter worth $1,231,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in NIO by 18.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 23,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 3,559 shares during the period. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of NIO in a report on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NIO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.80 to $5.40 in a report on Wednesday. Macquarie assumed coverage on NIO in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $5.00) on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of NIO from $8.30 to $5.90 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.48.

NYSE NIO opened at $5.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.27. Nio Inc – has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $16.18.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by ($0.42). NIO had a negative return on equity of 110.72% and a negative net margin of 38.09%. The firm had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

