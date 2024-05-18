Meridian Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 48,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,806,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC owned 0.53% of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $53,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000.

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA PWB opened at $89.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.28. Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.35 and a fifty-two week high of $90.92. The stock has a market cap of $854.53 million, a PE ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 1.12.

