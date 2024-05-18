Meridian Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 644 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 361,487 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,021,000 after acquiring an additional 98,067 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 755,111 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,448,000 after buying an additional 21,530 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 213,623 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,661,000 after acquiring an additional 74,907 shares in the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Enbridge by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 100,715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 25,940 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 789,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,438,000 after purchasing an additional 27,243 shares in the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.20.

Enbridge stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.75. The company had a trading volume of 7,893,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,795,651. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $38.37. The company has a market capitalization of $78.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.677 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 135.53%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

