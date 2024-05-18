Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $2.34 Million Stock Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 526.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,961 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $2,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Core Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC now owns 89,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,358,000 after acquiring an additional 7,163 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,569,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 22,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. One Degree Advisors Inc acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $974,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $5,293,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

FTSM opened at $59.74 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.40 and a 1-year high of $59.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.71.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.249 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

