Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $2.46 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,797 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $2,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FNDX. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after buying an additional 4,935 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $375,000. Red Tortoise LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 68,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 665,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,271,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $67.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.75. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $53.32 and a 12-month high of $67.55.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.