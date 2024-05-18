Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $2.53 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 63,086 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFB Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 87,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 36,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 34,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 53,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $43.79 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $36.38 and a 12 month high of $43.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.04.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.