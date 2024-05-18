Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $921,000 Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,325 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 241.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 121.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on CNI shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.05.

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE CNI opened at $127.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.89. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $103.96 and a fifty-two week high of $134.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.81%. Equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 39.71%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

