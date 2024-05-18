Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $945,000 Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.10, for a total value of $3,949,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 308,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,557,956.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.10, for a total transaction of $3,949,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 308,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,557,956.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,773,108.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 311,576 shares of company stock worth $99,336,130 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRWD. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. DA Davidson raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.87.

View Our Latest Analysis on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of CRWD opened at $345.93 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.23 and a fifty-two week high of $365.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $314.76 and a 200 day moving average of $282.28. The firm has a market cap of $83.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 960.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.09%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.