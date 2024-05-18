Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $986,000 Stock Position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 73.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,779 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Capital Group Core Equity ETF worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CGUS. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 174.0% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Delta Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $208,000.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of CGUS opened at $31.64 on Friday. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.98 and a fifty-two week high of $31.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.78 and its 200-day moving average is $29.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.96.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

