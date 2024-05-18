Meridian Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,131 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

TGT stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $160.13. 4,005,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,059,327. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $102.93 and a 52-week high of $181.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $74.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $166.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.27.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.83 billion. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.85%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.27%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TGT. HSBC upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Target from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Target from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.85.

In related news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $7,538,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,600 shares of company stock worth $8,819,598 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

