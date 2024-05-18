Meridian Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in ASML by 37.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,704,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ASML by 5.9% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in ASML by 41.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in ASML by 12.2% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 9,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASML has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC started coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,036.00.

ASML Stock Performance

ASML stock opened at $924.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $939.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $836.98. The company has a market capitalization of $364.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.49. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $563.99 and a 12-month high of $1,056.34.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.54. ASML had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a $1.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.53%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Articles

