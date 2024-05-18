Meridian Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.01 Million in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 12.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,717,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,538,000 after purchasing an additional 509,909 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,912,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,369,000 after acquiring an additional 16,714 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,355,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,726,000 after acquiring an additional 469,425 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,155,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,108,000 after purchasing an additional 40,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,024,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,847,000 after purchasing an additional 19,516 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FRT opened at $102.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.11. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.20. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $85.27 and a 52 week high of $107.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 155.16%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FRT. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.60.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

