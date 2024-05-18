Meridian Wealth Management LLC Invests $3.62 Million in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 171,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,623,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEY. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $20.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.87. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $17.94 and a 12 month high of $21.50.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were given a $0.0701 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. This is a boost from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

