Meridian Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 41,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,108,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.17% of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Del Sette Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Del Sette Capital Management LLC now owns 359,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,444,000 after buying an additional 54,771 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 176,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,301,000 after buying an additional 8,044 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,248,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 46,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 8,794 shares during the period.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF stock opened at $54.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.76. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 52-week low of $44.36 and a 52-week high of $54.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.98.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Profile

The ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Sector Dividend Dogs index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the five highest-yielding S&P 500 securities in each sector. SDOG was launched on Jun 29, 2012 and is managed by ALPS.

