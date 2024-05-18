Meridian Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 44,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHJ. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 55,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 4,647 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $818,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 24,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $226,000.

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $48.18 on Friday. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.51 and a one year high of $48.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.06 and its 200 day moving average is $48.00.

The Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with short-term maturities of 1-5 years. SCHJ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

