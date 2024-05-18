Meridian Wealth Management LLC Purchases 11,067 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 456.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,489 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,067 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $3,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,015,751 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,594,616,000 after buying an additional 113,751 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,259,731 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $748,271,000 after purchasing an additional 231,470 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,497,868 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $573,386,000 after buying an additional 54,841 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,923,819 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $443,574,000 after buying an additional 134,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,797,231 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $404,163,000 after buying an additional 52,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $269.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $265.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.90. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $196.74 and a 1 year high of $278.83.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by ($0.13). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 24.28%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $2.56 dividend. This represents a $10.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.70%.

Insider Transactions at Pioneer Natural Resources

In related news, CAO Christopher L. Washburn sold 1,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total value of $369,505.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,990 shares in the company, valued at $1,302,140.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Christopher L. Washburn sold 1,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total transaction of $369,505.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,140.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total value of $820,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,683,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,766 shares of company stock worth $9,067,373 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PXD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $279.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $246.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.10.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.