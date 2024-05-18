Meridian Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Windsor Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $243.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.36. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $187.27 and a 12 month high of $243.92. The company has a market cap of $34.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01.
About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF
Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.
