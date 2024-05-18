Meridian Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 50.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,389 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWB. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter worth $351,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 8,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 161.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 116,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,405,000 after buying an additional 72,003 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

IWB traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $290.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,284,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,147. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.76. The firm has a market cap of $35.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $224.41 and a one year high of $291.96.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.