Meridian Wealth Management LLC Sells 11,347 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 45.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,429 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 11,347 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $960,397,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 861.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,804,853 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $467,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,151 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 8,961.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,161,461 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $222,628,000 after buying an additional 1,148,643 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,351,731 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $450,783,000 after buying an additional 829,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 30.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,279,421 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $628,599,000 after acquiring an additional 759,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BA shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Boeing from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.24.

Boeing Price Performance

BA opened at $184.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.79. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $159.70 and a 1-year high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

