Meridian Wealth Management LLC Sells 15,714 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 50.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 15,714 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 215,442 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $47,947,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,072 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,031,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,890,000. Syon Capital LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 7,129 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,958 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,669,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies Stock Performance

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $231.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $262.49.

Lowe's Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LOW shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.67.

Lowe's Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

