Meridian Wealth Management LLC Sells 38,309 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KOFree Report) by 46.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,309 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KO opened at $63.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.68. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $51.55 and a twelve month high of $63.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $271.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.57.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KOGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.60%.

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 247,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $15,063,636.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,968,753.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $3,491,990.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $13,594,097.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 247,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $15,063,636.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,968,753.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 446,577 shares of company stock valued at $27,385,816. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on KO. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.27.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

