Meridian Wealth Management LLC Sells 86 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,077 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,452,271 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,654,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,978 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Netflix by 2.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,633,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,749,712,000 after acquiring an additional 96,938 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,121,104 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,006,483,000 after acquiring an additional 78,298 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,783,694 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,051,123,000 after acquiring an additional 139,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,439,493 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,187,740,000 after purchasing an additional 45,865 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total value of $345,777.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total value of $345,777.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total value of $12,553,897.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,091.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,039 shares of company stock worth $46,401,083 over the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $726.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $720.00 to $585.00 in a report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $630.53.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $621.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $267.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.10, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.23. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $344.73 and a 1 year high of $639.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $604.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $541.35.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

