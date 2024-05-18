Meridian Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,921 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC owned 0.18% of Goldman Sachs BDC worth $2,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the third quarter valued at about $129,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC Stock Performance

Goldman Sachs BDC stock opened at $15.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.94 and a fifty-two week high of $15.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.11.

Goldman Sachs BDC Dividend Announcement

Goldman Sachs BDC ( NYSE:GSBD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.09 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 45.80%. On average, analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is 93.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GSBD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 12th.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

