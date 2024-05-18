Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) CTO Andrew Bosworth Sells 5,058 Shares of Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $2,386,617.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,272,152.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $471.91 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $241.19 and a 12-month high of $531.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $486.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $419.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21.
Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 32.03%. On average, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.18 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Meta Platforms
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on META. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $609.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $555.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $540.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $530.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $397.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $509.80.
Meta Platforms Company Profile
Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.
