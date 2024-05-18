Metagenomi’s (MGX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Metagenomi (NASDAQ:MGX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Metagenomi’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.20) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.79) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.06) EPS.

MGX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Metagenomi in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Metagenomi in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Metagenomi in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They set an outperform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Metagenomi from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Metagenomi in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Metagenomi currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.83.

NASDAQ MGX opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. Metagenomi has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $12.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Metagenomi during the first quarter worth about $18,404,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Metagenomi during the first quarter worth approximately $8,205,000. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Metagenomi in the 1st quarter valued at $3,165,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Metagenomi during the 1st quarter worth about $1,894,000. Finally, Altitude Crest Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Metagenomi during the 1st quarter worth about $1,407,000.

Metagenomi, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops therapeutics for patients using metagenomics-derived genome editing toolbox in the United States. The company's genome editing toolbox includes programmable nucleases, base editors, and RNA and DNA-mediated integration systems, such as prime editing systems and clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeat-associated transposases.

