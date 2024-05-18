Metals Exploration (LON:MTL) Stock Price Down 12.7%

Metals Exploration plc (LON:MTL – Get Free Report) was down 12.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.71 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.71 ($0.05). Approximately 3,428,462 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 3,377,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.25 ($0.05).

Metals Exploration Stock Down 5.1 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £77.70 million, a P/E ratio of 185.00 and a beta of 0.31.

About Metals Exploration

(Get Free Report)

Metals Exploration plc identifies, acquires, explores for, and develop mining properties in Philippines. The company primarily explores for precious and base metals. It owns 100% interest in the Runruno gold project located north of the Philippines. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Metals Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metals Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.