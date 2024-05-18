Michael S. Kerr Sells 246 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) General Counsel Michael S. Kerr sold 246 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total value of $15,200.34. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 69,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,272,593.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Q2 Stock Performance

Shares of QTWO stock opened at $63.30 on Friday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.54 and a fifty-two week high of $63.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. Q2 had a negative net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $162.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.31 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QTWO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Q2 from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Q2 from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Q2 from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Q2 from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Q2 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 172,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,054,000 after acquiring an additional 7,299 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Q2 by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 25,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 1,910.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 719,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,832,000 after buying an additional 683,957 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,765,000. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Q2 by 0.4% in the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,565,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,850,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

Further Reading

