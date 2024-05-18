Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) VP Stephen V. Drehobl Sells 7,830 Shares

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 7,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total transaction of $744,319.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,558,125.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Microchip Technology Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of MCHP opened at $94.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.44 and a 200 day moving average of $86.32. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $68.75 and a fifty-two week high of $96.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $50.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.60.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 24.98%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a $0.452 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 51.87%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MCHP shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.39.

View Our Latest Analysis on Microchip Technology

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microchip Technology

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 40.3% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 42,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after buying an additional 12,151 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 7.1% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 24.9% in the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 16,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 13.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 125,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,767,000 after buying an additional 15,310 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

(Get Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.